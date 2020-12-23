Restaurants, retail, grocery stores: Tracking COVID-19 outbreaks in San Diego County

LA County has seen a surge in COVID-19 outbreaks at area malls over the past month, according to the LA Times. A dozen JC Penney employees at Northridge Fashion Center tested positive. There have been employee outbreaks at Montebello Town Center, Burbank Town Center, Glendale Galleria, and South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. There have been restrictions placed on retail stores and malls, but people are still shopping. And large gatherings inevitably lead to outbreaks. Public health officials estimate that one in 80 people in LA County has the virus.

San Diego has avoided some of the hard shutdowns LA has experienced, but they too are seeing record-breaking COVID-19 numbers. A big KPBS investigation details which industries and areas have seen the most coronavirus cases.