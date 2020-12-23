Christmas is days away, and for 15 people who were naughty, President Trump delivered a special gift last night: a presidential pardon. Five people had their sentences commuted. On the list: two men convicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, three former members of Congress who supported Trump early on, and four Blackwater contractors convicted of killing civilians in Iraq. Blackwater was founded by one of Trump’s biggest supporters: Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Trump’s use of the presidential pardon, and how it departs from his predecessors
