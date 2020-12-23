Critics talk about two big releases happening this week, plus two holiday films. “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, follows the heroine’s fight against Max Lord and The Cheetah. “Soul” is a Pixar feature about a band teacher who loves jazz and helps someone else find their passion. “Deathcember” is like a horror advent calendar — 24 holiday-themed horror short films. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a holiday musical from Netflix, about an old toy maker who tries to rekindle his creativity with the help of his granddaughter.
Romance in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is a welcome addition to action-packed plot, says critic
