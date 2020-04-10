Governors Gavin Newsom of California, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Mike DeWine of Ohio, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan are all experiencing high approval ratings for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump is not getting the same kind of love. A new CNN poll shows Trump’s initial approval rating bump has withered away, and a majority of Americans now think the federal government has done a poor job preventing the virus’ spread.

Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential contest earlier this week. Former vice president Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. What will Sanders’ role be going forward — in terms of Democrats’ policy agenda or campaigning?

Wisconsin voters went to the polls on Tuesday -- in person -- against the advice of nearly every public health expert. How does this bode for the general election? Will states be able to adapt if we can’t relax social distancing by then?