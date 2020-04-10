This novel coronavirus can infect even relatively young people without underlying health conditions, including LA Times reporter Julia Wick.

Three weeks ago, she was cooking when she realized she couldn’t smell the onions she was sauteing. She soon developed an intense cough, body aches, fever, sore throat, headaches and fatigue. She then tested positive. She lives alone and wrote about her struggle with coronavirus.

“None of the people who loved me had all the information because I didn’t want to scare anybody. … And that’s actually a really stupid thing to do if you’re sick and live alone,” Wick tells us.