It’s a strange time to celebrate Passover, the Jewish holiday commemerating the plagues inflicted upon Egypt, which led to the liberation of the Israelites from slavery.

Passover involves a feast, and Jews around the country are using it as an occasion to come together, hoping the bitter taste of the herbs will help them pass over the bitterness of these times.

But with stay-at-home orders and social distancing, how does one carry on with a thousands-of-years-old dining tradition? Over the internet, of course.

That’s how Alan Rosenberg and his son Ethan celebrated. Alan is the executive editor of the Providence Journal in Rhode Island. Ethan is a producer in LA.