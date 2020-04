At 8 PM each night, Silver Lake residents cheer for doctors, nurses, and hospital workers risking their lives for us. The spontaneous cheering, whistling, and drum banging has also been happening all over the world. It began in January in Wuhan, then spread to Italy and New York.

While most of us are isolated at home, this nightly ritual can make us feel like we’re all in this together, and we’ll get out of it together.