Do some sharks have besties? New research shows they’re not solitary predators like we think

Sharks are usually considered lone apex predators, cruising the ocean in search of food and not much else. But new research suggests some sharks are a lot more social than we realize. Thanks to new tracking technology, scientists observed that some species use the buddy system for weeks. Some sharks off the coast of French Polynesia even like to surf together.

While California’s Great Whites aren’t exactly social butterflies, they do congregate along the shore for feeding and protection. And local researchers are watching our Great White population grow.