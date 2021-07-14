More than 1000 COVID cases emerge in LA for fifth straight day. It’s the first major spike since March

People wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic held by the LA County Sheriff's Community Advisory Council, Feb. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo by Shutterstock.

On Tuesday, for the fifth day in a row, LA County reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The county hasn’t seen these numbers since early March, when the fall/winter surge was easing. Hospitalizations are also ticking up now, while deaths have stayed relatively low.

Meanwhile, the FDA says Johnson & Johnson must include a warning label on its vaccine, stating it could cause Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare nerve disorder.

The agency also announced vaccine recipients don’t need a COVID-19 booster shot yet.

