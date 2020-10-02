KCRW and Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament is happening virtually this year. Gustavo Arellano and Evan Kleiman have been searching for Southern California’s best tortillas of 2020. They’ve been scouring super markets and hitting up taco trucks and restaurants to pick 64 tortilla makers to compete. The final four will face off on October 18. Today Evan Kleiman explains how to taste a tortilla to find the best in LA.
Evan Kleiman on what makes for a delicious tortilla
