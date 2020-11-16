When Parler was launched in 2018, the goal was to be a haven for free speech. Parler’s popularity grew after Twitter started tagging content from President Trump and others deemed untruthful. Some prominent conservatives like Sean Hannity and Senator Ted Cruz have joined Parler. And on the weekend Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, Parler was the most downloaded free app. Now it’s been revealed that a major Republican donor, Rebekah Mercer, is bankrolling it.
Conservatives flock to social media platform Parler in the wake of the election
Credits
Guest:
Alexis Benveniste - reporter and editor for CNN Business
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin