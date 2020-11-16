It’s been more than a week since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. But Donald Trump is still refusing to concede. What can President-elect Biden do to move things along?

Meanwhile, Trump is running out of legal challenges that he could possibly use to try to stay in office. Republicans dropped election suits in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin today. And on Sunday, the Trump campaign scrapped a big part of a different federal lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s results.

Trump has faced a lot of legal challenges while in office but has been protected from prosecution because he’s the president of the United States. That will change in about two months. The biggest threat he faces is likely from the Manhattan district attorney, who’s looking into Trump’s taxes and family business. His prosecutors suggested in court a few months ago that they could be looking into possible insurance fraud, criminal tax evasion, grand larceny and scheming to defraud. How likely is Trump to face criminal charges when he leaves office? Can Trump preemptively pardon himself if he hasn’t been charged with any crimes?

Also, news broke late last week that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito gave a politically-charged speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation. He basically said liberals pose a threat to religious liberties and free speech.