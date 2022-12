Paul Feig is best known for directing big hits like “Bridesmaids” and the “Ghostbusters” remake, and creating the TV show “Freaks and Geeks.” Then during the pandemic, he became a mixologist, making drinks on a nightly Instagram Live show he called “Quarantine Cocktail Time.” Now Feig has turned those recipes into a book called “Cocktail Time!: The Ultimate Guide to Grown-Up Fun.”