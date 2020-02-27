Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the delegate race in the Democratic primary. He’s been the top vote getter in all three state primaries so far. That’s making the Democratic Party establishment nervous.

Moderates who flipped Repubican districts in 2018, including a few in California, are worried he could cost them their seats in the House, and ultimately hand the majority back to the GOP in November, while cutting into Democratic numbers in the Senate.

Now some strategists say the party should use the possibility of a brokered convention this summer to nominate someone other than Sanders, even if he has a plurality of delegates.