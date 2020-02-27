The Ahmanson Foundation has donated $130 million worth of art to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), but they won’t be doing that anymore. Foundation president William Ahmanson said he fears that many of the donated pieces will end up in storage -- as LACMA undergoes a redesign. LACMA is six weeks away from demolishing four buildings to make way for a $750 million building by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor.