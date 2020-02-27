On Wednesday, President Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus.

Pence said, “As a former governor from the state where the first MERS case emerged in 2014, I know full well the importance of presidential leadership, the importance of administration leadership, and the vital role of partnerships of state and local governments and health authorities in responding to the potential threat of dangerous infectious diseases.”

But Pence’s response to a 2015 HIV outbreak in Indiana is drawing scrutiny.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today she spoke with Pence, and raised concerns about his ability to handle a public health crisis: “This is about resources. It’s also about personnel. It’s also about respect for science, for evidence-based decision making.”

We look at Pence’s record when it comes to handling public health.