Next Tuesday, voters will decide LA County’s next district attorney, who oversees the largest prosecutorial office in the country. Jackie Lacey is the current DA. She’s facing two challengers from the left. One of them is Rachel Rossi, who’s never been a prosecutor. Rossi is a former public defender. Rossi says understanding how that side of the legal system works is key to fixing the whole thing.
Profile: LA District Attorney candidate Rachel Rossi
