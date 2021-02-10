The software giant Salesforce announced this week it’s going to let its employees work mostly from home even after the pandemic ends. Salesforce is San Francisco’s largest private employer — with about 10,000 people working in the city. It also occupies the city’s largest building: Salesforce Tower.

It’s the latest Bay Area tech company to announce a long-term shift to remote work. Facebook, Twitter, Square and DropBox have all announced plans to do the same. That could have big ripple effects in the world’s tech capital.