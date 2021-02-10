Salesforce extends telecommuting beyond COVID. What this means for the future of work and office real estate

The software giant Salesforce announced this week it’s going to let its employees work mostly from home even after the pandemic ends. Salesforce is San Francisco’s largest private employer — with about 10,000 people working in the city. It also occupies the city’s largest building: Salesforce Tower.

It’s the latest Bay Area tech company to announce a long-term shift to remote work. Facebook, Twitter, Square and DropBox have all announced plans to do the same. That could have big ripple effects in the world’s tech capital.

