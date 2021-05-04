How the Kardashians came to rule TV and pop culture

“Keeping up with the Kardashians” is ending after 14 years and 20 seasons. The show became a massive hit when it debuted in 2007. Even if you hate the family, it’s tough to deny that they’ve been a huge force in popular culture. While the show is ending, the family recently signed a multi-year deal with Hulu, with a new series set to premiere later this year.

“They were really ahead of their time in terms of turning reality television stardom into something more,” says Erin Meyers, associate professor of communication at Oakland University and author of “Extraordinarily Ordinary: Us Weekly and the Rise of Reality Television Celebrity.”