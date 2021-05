Some countries are begging the U.S. to help with coronavirus vaccine supplies to help them curb surges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and other health community members want President Biden to waive patent restrictions on the vaccines. They say this would boost production and help people get inoculated more quickly.

Others say the problem is more with distribution.

The White House is reportedly debating what to do, as Democrats on Biden’s left are pressuring him to lift restrictions.