‘Yellowjackets’ is a mix of a coming-of-age show, adult drama and ‘Lost,’ says critic

Critics review new fall TV shows and returning favorites.

FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” covers the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” is about what happens to a high school soccer team after they end up in a plane crash.

The 1980s classic “The Wonder Years” gets a reboot with a Black family.

Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood” features the return of a vigilante serial killer.

“Sex and the City” is being revived on HBO Max without Kim Cattrall as Samantha.

HBO’s “Succession” is back with more family dysfunction and the addition of Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgard to the cast.