Governor Gavin Newsom today signed a $7.6 billion stimulus package for California. Millions of residents will receive $600 checks. There’s money for small businesses, and relief for child care providers and college students. The package passed with broad bipartisan support in both chambers, and comes at a time when Newsom is sparring with the legislature over school reopenings.

“This whole package was really aimed, lawmakers say, at those who need more help, who’ve been left out of the federal stimulus packages,” says Nicole Nixon, political reporter for CapRadio. “So very notably, undocumented tax payers … will be eligible for $600. This is something that I don’t think any other state has done. … Also low income Californians, people who are eligible for the earned income tax credit will be able to get that $600 too. And then disabled Californians.”