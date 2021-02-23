Cuba is close to producing a COVID vaccine and hopes to draw tourists with it

Scientists in Cuba say they’re close to developing a coronavirus vaccine of their own. It’s called “Sovereign 2,” and it’s in its final trial stage. If successful, Cuba says it may make it available to tourists. But with an economy battered by decades of sanctions from the U.S., will Cuba be able to pull this off?
