With all the extra time people are spending at home and clicking around the internet, online romance scams are thriving. This is when a seemingly attractive single sends you a private message, builds an emotional bond, then asks for money.

In 2020, people lost more than $300 million to their fraudulent online beaus in the U.S., which is about $100 million more than the previous year. Even though older people are more likely to fall victim to these scams, a lot of younger people fell for them too in 2020.