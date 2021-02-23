Serena Williams paved the way for Naomi Osaka on and off the tennis court

Japan's Naomi Osaka with Serena Williams of the U.S. after winning their semi final match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021.

Japan's Naomi Osaka with Serena Williams of the U.S. after winning their semi final match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Tennis player Naomi Osaka took home her second Australian Open title over the weekend. She is one of only seven current players — male or female — to win four Grand Slams. She also got a lucrative deal with Louis Vuitton this year, making her a brand ambassador for their upcoming collection. Is Naomi Osaka the future face of tennis? If so, does she face the same type of obstacles as a Black woman that Serena Williams faced?  

