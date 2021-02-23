Tennis player Naomi Osaka took home her second Australian Open title over the weekend. She is one of only seven current players — male or female — to win four Grand Slams. She also got a lucrative deal with Louis Vuitton this year, making her a brand ambassador for their upcoming collection. Is Naomi Osaka the future face of tennis? If so, does she face the same type of obstacles as a Black woman that Serena Williams faced?
Serena Williams paved the way for Naomi Osaka on and off the tennis court
Merlisa Lawrence Corbett - sports journalist and author of “Serena Williams: Tennis Champion, Sports Legend, and Cultural Heroine”
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser