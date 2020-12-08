Hollywood is upset with WarnerMedia’s move to release 2021 films online and in theaters at the same time

In a written statement, “Tenant” director Christopher Nolan blasted WarnerMedia’s decision to release its entire film slate next year on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. That includes blockbusters like “Wonder Woman 1984.” Nolan called HBO Max “the worst streaming service.” Many in Hollywood are upset and preparing to take this to court.
