Trading California's future water availability on Wall Street

California’s water is now an item on the stock market, and farmers can bet on its future price.

As of today, a futures market for California’s water can be bought and sold on the stock market. Water now joins other commodities like gold, oil, and corn. Farmers, hedge funds, and municipalities can bet on the future price of California’s water.

CNN: Investors can now trade water futures

Credits

Guest:
Anneken Tappe - senior writer at CNN Business, covering financial markets and the U.S. economy

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Nihar Patel