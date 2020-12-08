As of today, a futures market for California’s water can be bought and sold on the stock market. Water now joins other commodities like gold, oil, and corn. Farmers, hedge funds, and municipalities can bet on the future price of California’s water.
Trading California's future water availability on Wall Street
