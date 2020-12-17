Post-pandemic life might not begin until the year 2024, says Yale doctor and ‘Apollo’s Arrow’ author

LA County broke another record on Wednesday, reporting more than 22,000 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Moderna’s vaccine may be available as early as next week. Frontline health care workers are already getting the Pfizer vaccine. “The beginning of the end” is how Governor Gavin Newsom described this moment earlier this week.

However, Dr. Nicholas Christakis argues that the end is much further away than people might think. He’s a sociologist and physician at Yale University. His new book is “Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live.” It’s one of the first comprehensive books on the pandemic.

“In 2024 we’ll finally be able to put this awful experience behind us and enter the post-pandemic period,” says Christakis.

But why will it take three years? Look to history for answers, he says.

“It's very important to understand that plagues are not new to our species. They're just new to us. We think this is so unusual, and we're ready for it to end. And we think oh, it'll soon be over. But just that's not a realistic expectation.”

That’s because a COVID-19 vaccine must not only be distributed to at least 50% of the population, but people also need time to recover from the psychological, social, and economic shock of a plague. Even after 2024, Christakis argues that society will feel ripples of the virus’ effects. That includes the educational and medical impact of COVID on humanity.

Christakis refers to one example: use of a public spittoon before the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic. At the time, it was common to spit into this container in front of strangers. But as the pandemic raged on and eventually ended, a new movement began to prevent spitting into brass buckets. He says advertisements warned against the practice, stating “spit is death,” and spittoons were removed from restaurants.

Today, Christakis says similar situations might unfold. Virtual gatherings, working from home, and abstaining from flying internationally for meetings could become normalized. Providing health care or comprehensive employee benefits to all might also become common practice.

“People are realizing that the cockamamie system we have for health care in this society doesn't make much sense. It doesn't make much sense to tie people's access to health care to their employment, when in a time of an epidemic, people lose their jobs because the businesses go out of business.”

Distributing vaccines according to how social someone is

Christakis has one theory on how to successfully distribute vaccines. It starts with what he refers to as network science, which would allocate treatment to those who have multiple numbers of connections to people. That’s in comparison to those who might be homebound or are more isolated.

“If you vaccinate that [connected] person, you might prevent that person from spreading the disease to five elderly people. Or you could give that same dose of vaccine to one elderly person. You might actually save more lives if you did the mathematics, by allocating vaccines to working age people.”



He says you can track who’s more popular by studying their social media data, or by exploring the friendship paradox.

“You can go into a group of a population, pick people at random and say, ‘Who's your friend?’ And they say, ‘Oh, so and so's my friend.’ And then you go give the vaccine to those people,” Christakis says. “We've actually done experiments with this and shown that you can use this idea to turbocharge the spread of public health interventions in many settings around the world.”

Public health messaging and rallying together

Christakis says since the onset of the pandemic, public leaders have done a poor job in educating Americans about the threat of COVID-19, lacking coherent, honest, and credible public health messaging.

“We should have been manufacturing PPE. We should have been manufacturing ventilators. We should have been way ahead of the curve on testing. The public should have been prepared. We should have spoken to the American people and said, ‘Look, this is awful what is happening. It happens once every century, it happens to be happening to us. And we as a people need to band together.’ There should have been a call to common purpose, a call to sacrifice, a call to maturity, to confront this threat.”

Christakis says he understands why Americans tried to ignore the COVID-19 problem, but wishing something wasn’t happening isn’t an adequate solution.

“I still hope for us to kind of rally to get our acts together, to work together to confront this pathogen to minimize its damage to our livelihoods and our lives,” he says. “We will see the other side of it. Plagues end. They always end and I look forward very much to that ending.”

Photo courtesy of Little, Brown & Company.

