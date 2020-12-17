Do restaurants have a First Amendment right to stay open? A San Diego judge appears to think so

San Diego County says it will no longer enforce COVID-19 dining restrictions on restaurants. The decision comes after a superior court judge ruled on Wednesday that two strip clubs there can stay open, despite state restrictions. The judge’s ruling extended beyond just those two clubs though. He said the county can no longer enforce shutdowns at “San Diego County businesses with restaurant service.”

County officials have asked the judge to clarify his order because they’re not sure how far it extends. But in the meantime they won’t enforce dining restrictions.

The ruling is raising broader questions about what sorts of actions are protected by the Constitution, and what authority local and state governments have to enforce public health orders in the middle of a crisis.