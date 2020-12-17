With shutdowns and safer-at-home orders, it’s never been so important to support LA’s restaurants. Take out, delivery and gift cards are some options. It's also important to think about our local shops this holiday season. Good Food host Evan Kleiman offers gift ideas from right here in Los Angeles.



Prospect Pine - Hand-dyed clothing designed, made, and dyed by Chef Josef Centeno.



Sonoko Sakai - Japanese Curry Brick Kit. Sakai is a California-based Japanese cook and writer. She has a lot of great Japanese ingredients and gifts on her website.



Masienda’s Masa Starter Kit - comes with a tortilla press and two bags of masa flour.



“Take Away LA” - food and drink book series focused on keeping our venues alive and our creatives busy. These mini books from LA restaurants are destined to be collectables. All the money goes to the venues.



Gourmandise - gift certificates for cooking classes with Clemence Gossett.

If you just want to donate:



World Central Kitchen - If a community needs help feeding its people, Jose Andres’ organization shows up to work in tandem with local chefs.



No Us Without You - Supporting undocumented culinary workers.



Angeles Crest Creamery Hay Fund for goats after Bobcat Fire - After devastating fires, the goats on this small ranch can no longer forage for food. Hay is expensive.

