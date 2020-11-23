Trump campaign has lost or withdrawn about 30 legal challenges to election 2020 results

In Pennsylvania, a judge on Saturday threw out the Trump campaign’s effort claiming widespread problems with mail-in votes in the state and that some 7 million votes should be tossed. In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign wants to use a recount in the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties to invalidate tens of thousands of votes.

Also, in Florida, the city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County had laws banning conversion therapy, which tries to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity. A federal appeals court in the state recently struck down those laws.