President Biden recently signed executive orders on racial equity. He called for the Department of Housing and Urban Development to examine its policies around housing discrimination. Another order reaffirms the federal government's commitment to sovereignty of Native American tribes. He also condemned racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and asked the Justice Department to address the rise in hate crimes they’ve experienced amid the pandemic. And he signed an order that directs the Justice Department to end its use of private prisons.
