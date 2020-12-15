Teachers will get COVID vaccines soon. Does that mean in-person classes can resume?

Today Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are distributed equitably across the state. The first round of Pfizer vaccines arrived in California on Monday, and the first person in the state to get one was an LA-based ICU nurse.

But while the vaccines are a sign of hope, the disease continues to spread uncontrolled. LA County now has fewer than 100 ICU beds available. New daily cases regularly top 10,000. Ventura and San Bernardino counties have reported critical shortages as well. Health officials say that the worst days are still probably ahead.

California’s vaccine plan prioritizes frontline medical workers, seniors in long-term care facilities, and those directly exposed to COVID-19. Other front line workers, including teachers, are expected to get theirs soon afterward. Does that mean schools can re-open?



