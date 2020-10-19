Upper Midwest states like Wisconsin and Minnesota are COVID-19 hot spots right now. One big reason could be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. It took place at the beginning of August. Nearly half a million people were there, socializing in packed quarters for days, and then they rode back to their home states. Their movements were traced by cell phone data and recently analyzed by the COVID Alliance, a program of the Center for New Data.
How the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have contributed to COVID spikes in the Midwest
Credits
Guest:
Steven Davenport - co-executive director of the COVID Alliance, a program of The Center for New Data
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel