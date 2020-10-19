How the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have contributed to COVID spikes in the Midwest

Hosted by
People line up in their vehicles to undergo the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests, distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard at the United Migrant Opportunity Services center, as cases spread in the Midwest, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 2, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Upper Midwest states like Wisconsin and Minnesota are COVID-19 hot spots right now. One big reason could be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. It took place at the beginning of August. Nearly half a million people were there, socializing in packed quarters for days, and then they rode back to their home states. Their movements were traced by cell phone data and recently analyzed by the COVID Alliance, a program of the Center for New Data.

Credits

Guest:
Steven Davenport - co-executive director of the COVID Alliance, a program of The Center for New Data

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel