The Supreme Court this morning agreed to take up two big immigration cases this term. One deals with whether the Trump administration can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases are being determined. The other will look at whether Trump can divert billions of dollars in funding for the military to build the wall.
Supreme Court to hear major cases on asylum seekers and border wall funding
