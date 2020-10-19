Supreme Court to hear major cases on asylum seekers and border wall funding

Hosted by
People inside Friendship Park along the US-Mexico border fence. A number of shelters in Tijuana aid people who’ve been deported from the United States. Tijuana, Mexico, November 2019.

People inside Friendship Park along the US-Mexico border fence. A number of shelters in Tijuana aid people who’ve been deported from the United States. Tijuana, Mexico, November 2019. Photo by Fred Marie/Reuters

The Supreme Court this morning agreed to take up two big immigration cases this term. One deals with whether the Trump administration can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases are being determined. The other will look at whether Trump can divert billions of dollars in funding for the military to build the wall.

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel