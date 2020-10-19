The Target in Hollywood is now built. But for years, it was a husk with a social media account

At the corner of Sunset and Western in East Hollywood, an unfinished big box store, so-called “Target Husk,” has long stood as a monument to unchecked consumerism, bureaucratic red tape, zoning laws and overzealous developers. For more than five years, Target Husk has taken to Twitter and Facebook to chronicle its on-again, off-again existence. Now a Target store will officially open on October 25.
@TargetHusk you’ve come a long way baby 😍🥰😻#HuskLove pic.twitter.com/nQKc5PXu6n— Jon Herd (@JonDHerd) October 14, 2020
