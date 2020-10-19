The Target in Hollywood is now built. But for years, it was a husk with a social media account

The Target at the corner of Sunset and Western in East Hollywood is now finally completed. Photo by Svgalbertian/Public Domain.

At the corner of Sunset and Western in East Hollywood, an unfinished big box store, so-called “Target Husk,” has long stood as a monument to unchecked consumerism, bureaucratic red tape, zoning laws and overzealous developers. For more than five years, Target Husk has taken to Twitter and Facebook to chronicle its on-again, off-again existence. Now a Target store will officially open on October 25.

KCRW DnA: Meet Target Husk, the half-built big-box store with a mind of its own

