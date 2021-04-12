South African variant can evade some protections from Pfizer vaccine: New Israel study

The South African variant of COVID-19 might be able to “break through” the Pfizer vaccine. That’s according to a new study from Tel Aviv University. Researchers examined 400 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated. Eight of them tested positive for the South African variant, despite getting both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The study still needs to be peer reviewed, but it raises concerns that the variants might make our current vaccines weaker at fighting off the disease.