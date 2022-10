Gap started as a family-run store out of the Bay Area, selling vinyl records and Levi’s jeans, then became of the largest clothing retailers in the world, eventually buying Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. Sharon Stone even wore Gap to the Oscars.

But long gone are the days when Gap was a cool trendsetter. The parent company announced last month that it's cutting 500 corporate jobs. Pair that with an embarrassing public breakup with Kanye West.