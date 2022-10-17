Should LA Board of Supervisors be able to remove the sheriff?

A “LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF” patch is seen on Alex Villanueva’s arm.

Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

LA County voters will soon decide whether the Board of Supervisors has the power to remove a sitting sheriff through Measure A. Alex Villanueva has repeatedly butted heads with the board as sheriff. That includes on COVID-19 mandates, allegations of deputy gangs running rampant in the department, and alleged corruption among the supervisors themselves. But if Measure A passes, it would send a clear signal to Villanueva and his successors who the sheriff in town really is.

Also, LA is still reeling from leaked audio that included racist comments that led to the resignation of now-former City Councilmember Nury Martinez and LA Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Was the audio legally recorded?

