Fires are raging in Orange County today, already scorching more than 3500 acres. Dry conditions plus Santa Ana winds led to a red flag warning stretching from Santa Barbara to San Diego through Saturday. This year has been the most expensive, devastating, and destructive fire season on record. All that smoke, ash, and chemicals are having disastrous effects on children and their lungs. That’s especially true in the Central Valley.
Wildfire smoke is poisoning the Central Valley air. Some kids are paying a high price
