Journaling will prove to be an important window into this historic pandemic, says professor

Journaling during COVID-19 will paint a vivid picture of life during a pandemic for archivists, says Rutgers University history professor Audrey Truschke.

Most people are stuck inside, staring at screens all day, looking for ways to pass the time. It’s been this way since March, with few outlets for pent-up feelings. Some have turned to journaling as a way to vent — or just to memorialize this unprecedented year. 

Rutgers University history professor Audrey Truschke is teaching a class this semester about how journaling during COVID-19 will paint a vivid picture of life during a pandemic for archivists for generations to come. She’s also been journaling all her life. 

Credits

Guest:
Audrey Truschke - associate history professor at Rutgers University-Newark

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Rebecca Mooney