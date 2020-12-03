Outdoor dining banned, outdoor gym classes allowed. Sorting through LA’s new stay-at-home order

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday night announced a new citywide stay-at-home order. It mirrors the county order that went into effect earlier this week. That means no get-togethers with people outside of your immediate household — unless it’s at an outdoor religious ceremony or protest.

But while Garcetti says the message the city is sending couldn’t be simpler, the stay-at-home order itself is not. There are around 10 pages dedicated just to exceptions. Malls and shops can stay open at lower capacity, but playgrounds have to close. Gyms can hold outdoors classes, but restaurants can’t have outdoor dining. The long list of what can and can’t stay open has caused confusion and anger.