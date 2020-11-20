‘Sound of Metal’ enlists deaf community to tell story of hearing loss

“Sound of Metal” follows a heavy-metal drummer who loses his hearing. Courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Critics review “Sound of Metal,” about a heavy-metal drummer who loses his hearing; “The Last Vermeer,” about a soldier who looks into a famous Dutch artist accused of conspiring with Nazis; “The Lego Star Wars Holiday” special on Disney+; and “Small Axe,” a series of five films by Steve McQueen that look at London's West Indian community from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s, when discrimination is widespread.

Credits

Guests:
Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire, Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel