Trump is still fighting an election he lost. What it means for US democracy

Members of the activist group Rise and Resist gathered on November 19, 2020 outside Rudy Giuliani's apartment building at 45 East 66th Street in Manhattan. They protested his alleged attempts — under Trump's orders — to overturn the results of the presidential election. Photo by Erik McGregor/Sipa USA

President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Thursday about President Trump’s ongoing campaign to overturn the election: “I think they’re witnessing incredible irresponsibility. Incredibly damaging messages being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions. And I think it’s … well I don’t know his motive. I just think it’s totally irresponsible.”

Trump’s strategy has shifted in recent days after losing nearly all of his legal challenges. He’s now pressuring officials in battleground states to not certify the election results. That’s just the beginning of what has been a bizarre and unprecedented week in presidential election history.

