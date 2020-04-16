‘Circus of Books’: LA’s iconic porn shop turned into LGBTQ community center

Karen Mason and Barry Mason run Circus of Books, a porn shop in LA. Their shop is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

Our critics review “The Quarry,” about a man who murders a preacher and then becomes the new leader of a small-town church; “The Booksellers,” a documentary about the world of rare book dealers and how they plan to survive the internet; and Netflix’s “Circus of Books,” about the iconic mom-and-pop gay porn store in LA. 

Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin