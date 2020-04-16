President Trump is trying to rally support to reopen the country. Some of his supporters want their local lawmakers to follow suit by lifting local stay-at-home orders.

On Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan, hundreds of cars clogged the streets in what they referred to as Operation Gridlock. People gathered to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

Similar protests have happened in other states this week. In Ohio, more than 100 people gathered outside the statehouse in Columbus. They weren’t staying in their cars, or standing six feet apart, or wearing masks.