Why immigrant advocate Xavier Becerra advised Biden to keep Trump policy of accepting small number of refugees

A man holds a sign saying, “Seeking asylum is not a crime” in Manhattan, New York, April 22, 2021.

A man holds a sign saying, “Seeking asylum is not a crime” in Manhattan, New York, April 22, 2021. Photo by Erik McGregor/Sipa USA.

By the end of Trump’s presidency, the cap on how many refugees could be admitted to the U.S. each year was down to 15,000. President Biden initially kept the Trump limit, but after a public outcry, he said his administration would raise the annual cap on refugees to around 62,000. It was a welcome relief to immigration advocates. But some within the administration are more cautious, like Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

