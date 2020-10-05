How Americans are reacting to Trump getting COVID-19, and what it could mean for the election

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign as he talks to the media outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. October 5, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House physician Doctor Sean Conley admitted on Sunday that he put an overly rosy spin on President Trump’s COVID-19 symptoms during his Saturday briefing. Conley told the press outside Walter Reed Medical Center that Trump needed supplemental oxygen twice — after his blood oxygen saturation levels dropped. He was also given dexamethasone, a steroid typically used to treat serious COVID-19 cases. It added up to a muddled message on just how sick the president is.

But Trump tweeted today that he’ll be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m. eastern time.

White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced this morning that she has COVID-19. She’s at least the 11th member of Trump’s inner circle to test positive. 

Meanwhile, a new national poll by NBC and the Wall Street Journal shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points.

