White House physician Doctor Sean Conley admitted on Sunday that he put an overly rosy spin on President Trump’s COVID-19 symptoms during his Saturday briefing. Conley told the press outside Walter Reed Medical Center that Trump needed supplemental oxygen twice — after his blood oxygen saturation levels dropped. He was also given dexamethasone, a steroid typically used to treat serious COVID-19 cases. It added up to a muddled message on just how sick the president is.

But Trump tweeted today that he’ll be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m. eastern time.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced this morning that she has COVID-19. She’s at least the 11th member of Trump’s inner circle to test positive.

Meanwhile, a new national poll by NBC and the Wall Street Journal shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points.