Brazil has now recorded more than 400,000 deaths, the second highest death toll in the world. The pain is spreading to other South American countries. Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela are in crisis mode. Many of the continent’s leaders put the blame squarely on Brazil and its president Jair Bolsonaro for not doing more to contain the deadly variant there.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn’t have a single COVID-19 death on Sunday, according to preliminary health department statistics.