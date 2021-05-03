Trans athletes’ rights could be determined by high profile case in Idaho

Seiko Hashimoto, President of Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG), visits Pride House Tokyo in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo on April 27, 2021. The Pride House encourages LGBTQ athletes, their families and friends, spectators and local participants to enjoy the diversity-themed competition, while allowing the next generation of LGBTQ young people to gather with peace of mind. Photo by Pool for Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters Connect

This week, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals takes up an Idaho law that bans trans women and girls from participating on teams that correspond with their gender identity. U.S. District Judge David Nye put forward an injunction on the law in August.

Now a slew of other states — including Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia — have followed Idaho’s lead in passing and signing similar legislation.

Also, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been on the job for nearly two months, and he’s reshared the Justice Department by undoing a lot of Trump-era politicization.

