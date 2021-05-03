Trans athletes’ rights could be determined by high profile case in Idaho

Photo by Pool for Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters Connect

This week, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals takes up an Idaho law that bans trans women and girls from participating on teams that correspond with their gender identity. U.S. District Judge David Nye put forward an injunction on the law in August.

Now a slew of other states — including Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia — have followed Idaho’s lead in passing and signing similar legislation.

Also, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been on the job for nearly two months, and he’s reshared the Justice Department by undoing a lot of Trump-era politicization.